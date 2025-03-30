Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Offense, Make Controversial Decision in Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They have clear needs in the trenches, but they could also use another playmaker—on offense or defense.
Cincinnati passed on arguably the top playmaker in this year's draft in the 33rd Team's latest mock.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty fell to pick No. 17, but the Bengals took Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks instead.
"Sliding Jeanty into this offensive core would be a dream come true, but how can Cincinnati continue to brazenly undervalue its offensive line?" Ian Valentino asked. "The team could stand to upgrade multiple interior blocker spots in this class. Kelvin Banks was a tackle at Texas but profiles as an excellent guard candidate as he develops his hand placement and consistency. His movement traits and raw power are fantastic."
Jeanty is the fifth ranked player on Pro Football Focus' big board. Banks is ranked 20th. It's hard to imagine a scenario where the Bengals have Banks and Jeanty in the same bucket of players.
Both are good prospects, but Jeanty is on another level. He went off the board three picks later, as Sean Payton and the Broncos landed the star playmaker.
Jeanty was a Heisman finalist last season, running for 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on seven yards per carry. He's a quality pass protector, can catch out of the backfield and would be a no-brainer pick at No. 17.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Jeanty to LaDainian Tomlinson in his evaluation.
It would also be great to add a plug-and-play guard, but there are some concerns with Banks.
"Three-year starter who has gone to battle in the trenches with current and future pros. Banks will come into the league as an early starter but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection," Zierlein wrote. "He's technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks. He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point. Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard."
Jeanty is Zierlein's top ranked prospect. Banks is 15th.
Check out the 33rd Team's entire mock draft here.
