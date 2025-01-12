Look: NFL Legend Shares Wacky Idea About Mike Tomlin's Future With Steelers, Would Impact Rest of AFC North
The Steelers lost to the Ravens on Saturday night, which has led to speculation about Mike Tomlin's future in Pittsburgh.
Could the long-time head coach be Dallas bound?
Jimmy Johnson would love to see Tomlin and Mike McCarthy switch jobs.
"Things are stale in Pittsburgh. Things are stale in Dallas... How about a coaching swap?" Johnson said. "Mike McCarthy is a Pittsburgh guy. Let him go to [the Steelers]. Let Mike Tomlin go to [the Cowboys]. Both franchises would be excited."
It's an intriguing idea. Highly unlikely, but intriguing.
If the Steeler did move on from Tomlin, it would certainly impact the landscape of the AFC North—including the Bengals' future.
Watch the clip below:
