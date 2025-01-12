All Bengals

Look: NFL Legend Shares Wacky Idea About Mike Tomlin's Future With Steelers, Would Impact Rest of AFC North

This would be wild.

James Rapien

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Steelers lost to the Ravens on Saturday night, which has led to speculation about Mike Tomlin's future in Pittsburgh.

Could the long-time head coach be Dallas bound?

Jimmy Johnson would love to see Tomlin and Mike McCarthy switch jobs.

"Things are stale in Pittsburgh. Things are stale in Dallas... How about a coaching swap?" Johnson said. "Mike McCarthy is a Pittsburgh guy. Let him go to [the Steelers]. Let Mike Tomlin go to [the Cowboys]. Both franchises would be excited."

It's an intriguing idea. Highly unlikely, but intriguing.

If the Steeler did move on from Tomlin, it would certainly impact the landscape of the AFC North—including the Bengals' future.

Watch the clip below:

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

