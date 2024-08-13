Miami Dolphins Releasing Teair Tart: Will Cincinnati Bengals Be Interested?
CINCINNATI — The Dolphins are releasing veteran defensive tackle Teair Tart according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Should the Bengals sign the 27-year-old?
It's no secret that Cincinnati's defensive tackle room is a major question mark after the departure of DJ Reader in free agency. The Bengals drafted Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson. They also signed Sheldon Rankins in free agency.
Jackson is the only one that can realistically play the nose tackle spot left behind by Reader. He's "week-to-week" after suffering a knee injury in practice.
The Bengals brought Tart in for a visit in March, but didn't agree to a deal. There are character questions about the veteran, which seem fair considering he's been released by the Titans and Dolphins in an eight-month span.
Despite his flaws, he is a good fit football wise. It's reasonable to expect the Bengals' front office to have a conversation about Tart. How long will that talk be? Will they try to sign him?
That's probably dependent on their confidence in the current state of their defensive tackle room.
