Bengals need that 'hired gun' NT help - and I just don't know who you call (Linval at 35? Al Woods at 37?)



DT construction is 3Ts and 5Ts. Who is going to hold a gap?! Excited for Rankins there - but not him



Losing Reader sucks but losing reserves like 330lb Josh Tupou hurt too pic.twitter.com/2rXoavtpCm