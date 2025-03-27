Multiple Cincinnati Bengals Targets Fall Farther Than Expected in Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals added help on defense in Matt Miller's latest mock draft, picking South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori in the first round and Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce in the second round.
It would be an intriguing 1-2 punch for the Bengals to start the 2025 NFL Draft, but other players that fell are just as interesting.
LSU star offensive lineman Will Campbell fell to the No. 13 overall pick. The Bengals are at pick No. 17. If Campbell falls to 13, they should call the Dolphins and try to trade up. Campbell would be a plug-and-play guard and projects to be a Pro Bowler in the NFL.
Landing him would be a grand slam first round, even if it meant giving up a future asset.
In the second round, Walter Nolen fell to pick No. 43. This is even more unlikely than Campbell falling to No. 13.
If Nolen falls that far in round two and say the Bengals do go with a safety or a cornerback or even an edge rusher in the first round—they should absolutely try to trade up for Nolan.
What's the point of this article? Well, it's simple. The Bengals should absolutely consider trading up if an elite talent falls.
Campbell is well worth it in the first round. Nolen offers even better value in the second round.
There's going to be a lot of discussion about trading down in the first round to get more picks—and on the surface that makes sense—but if the right player is falling, the Bengals should absolutely be willing to move up to get him.
Adding quality, high-end players to the roster should be the goal. The Bengals need more quality football players. Guys like Campbell and Nolen would be no-brainer trade up candidates in the first and second round, respectively.