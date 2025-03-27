Cincinnati Bengals Select Multiple Defensive Players in Latest ESPN Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Matt Miller released a full 2025 NFL Mock Draft with all 257 picks on Thursday. He had the Bengals rolling with South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori at Pick 17, who Cincinnati has shown interest in in recent weeks.
Emmanwori is the consensus big board's second-best safety and 24th-best player overall.
"While Trey Hendrickson's trade request is out there, for now we're assuming that cooler heads prevail and the 2024 NFL sack leader stays in Cincinnati," Miller wrote. "With Hendrickson in the fold, the Bengals desperately need a playmaker in the secondary. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Emmanwori is a Derwin James Jr. clone in size, strength, speed and playmaking ability. Emmanwori put on a show at the combine, running a 4.38 40 and leaping 43 inches in the vertical and 11-foot-6 in the broad jump. He also produced on tape in 2024, with four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and 88 tackles. Line him up at free or strong safety and let him spy Lamar Jackson twice a season."
Next, he had Cincinnati taking Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. at Pick 49.
Pearce is the consensus 22nd-best player overall and fifth-best edge rusher.
"Getting Hendrickson to return is Cincinnati's biggest priority, but they need help opposite him with Sam Hubbard's retirement and Joseph Ossai's lack of development," Miller noted. "Pearce is a productive player, though slightly undersized at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds. He had 17.5 sacks the past two seasons combined and has speed scouts love, running the 40 in 4.47 seconds with a 1.56-second 10-yard split. Pearce was once considered a top-10 overall prospect, but a lack of play strength and a pass-rush plan beyond speed rushes have caused concern around the league. But he has a high immediate ceiling as a pass-rush specialist."
The Bengals took Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley at Pick 81.
"Mike Hilton hasn't re-signed with the Bengals, opening the door for a nickel cornerback who could step right into the lineup," Miller wrote. "Riley is one of the most underrated playmakers (15 career interceptions) in the draft."
Riley is the consensus 119th-best player in the draft and 14th-best cornerback.
The rest of the draft went in this order: Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. at Pick 119 (67th on consensus big board), Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy at Pick 153 (268th on consensus big board), and USC center Jonah Monheim at Pick 193 (414th on consensus big board).
Cincinnati has six selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
