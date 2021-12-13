National Insiders Optimistic About Bengals Following OT Loss to 49ers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the 49ers 26-23 in overtime on Sunday.

Joe Burrow was exceptional, especially in the fourth quarter and overtime. The second-year quarterback completed 11-of-15 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in that span and nearly guided the Bengals to an improbable victory.

His stellar play is a big reason why national pundits are buying into the Bengals' future, despite the result of Sunday's game.

"I actually think the Bills and Bengals will benefit from the experience of fighting back in those spots, against really good teams, even though they lost their games," Albert Breer wrote in his MMQB column.

Buffalo and Cincinnati both rallied from double-digit deficits to force overtime. The Bills were on the road, which is worth noting, but both teams lost and fell to 7-6 on the season.

Peter King also praised Burrow and the Bengals on Monday.

"Sunday was a perfect example of what Burrow means to this franchise. He is the rising tide that lifts all boats," King wrote. "He is the reason the Bengals have more than a puncher’s chance to be a playoff team."

King's praise continued on Twitter.

"Bengals front 7 is legit," he tweeted. " (Zac) Taylor needs to be a bit more aggressive, he knows, and will be, I believe. As someone who covered the team in 1984 and the game for 38 years, I can tell you this edition of the team is different."

The Bengals are still in the playoff hunt following Sunday's loss, but they need to right the ship fast if they're going to make a postseason run.

For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below.

