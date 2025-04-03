'They Want Him to be Happy' - Insider Shares Update on Bengals' Contract Talks With Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson called out the Bengals front office on Wednesday. The 30-year-old wants a new contract and isn't happy with the lack of communication, especially since Katie Blackburn and the Bengals are hoping to sign the star pass rusher to a new deal.
They gave him permission to seek a trade last month, but the offers never got close to what the Bengals were looking for: a first round pick.
Despite Hendrickson's latest comments, the Bengals want to sign him to a long-term deal according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
"He does deserve to be paid and the Bengals believe he deserves to be paid as well." Rapoport said on Wednesday night. "The Bengals don't really want to trade him. They want to keep him. They want him to be happy. They want him to get a number he wants. They want him to play for them, which brings us to the contract extension. They have had talks."
What type of contract does Hendrickson want? He made it clear on Wednesday that he didn't need to be the highest-paid defensive end. He wants guaranteed money and long-term security. It sounds like his next contract could be less than the 3-year, $106.5 million extension Maxx Crosby signed in March.
"His words are right. He does not want to be the highest-paid defender," Rapoport said. "In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if he comes in around where Maxx Crosby is, maybe even a little bit under. They just haven't got to the number yet where he would say, 'alright, now I am properly compensated.'"
Despite the optimism about a possible deal, Rapoport added that negotiations could last into June and July.
With the Bengals focused on starting the season strong, the last thing they need is their star pass rusher holding out or not practicing because of his contract.
