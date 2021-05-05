NFL News: Tim Tebow Could Return to the NFL

The former Heisman Trophy winner might be making a comeback

CINCINNATI — After spending the past four years in the New York Mets minor league system, Tim Tebow is hoping to return to football.

The 33-year-old worked out for the Jaguars earlier this offseason after retiring from baseball in February.

Jacksonville still has interest in the former Heisman Trophy winner following the draft.

"[Tebow] has definitely come in and worked out,” Tony Khan, Jacksonville's chief football strategy officer told Bleacher Report. "Tim has come in and worked out as a tight end. That’s not a position that we’ve seen him play, but it’s a position that he’s been practicing at with us."

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer likes the idea of reuniting with Tebow.

"Urban really believes he can help us," Khan said. "I think it makes a lot of sense."

The Broncos picked Tebow in first-round (25th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft. He posted an 8-6 record over two seasons and helped Denver beat the Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the 2011 NFL Playoffs.

They traded Tebow to the Jets that offseason. He spent one year in New York.

Tebow only played in the NFL for three seasons. He was in the Patriots and Eagles' organizations in 2013 and 2015, respectively, but didn't make their final rosters.

If he does sign with the Jaguars, it would be to play tight end, not quarterback, which makes sense, given his athleticism.

Tebow and Meyer were a great duo at Florida and won a national championship together in 2008.

