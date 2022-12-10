CINCINNATI — The NFL took notice of a certain between-play move Cincinnati pulled against the Chiefs last Sunday.

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates $50,000 for faking an injury late in the first half.

The Chiefs had first and goal at Cincinnati's one-yard line with 3:20 left in the half. That's when Bates went down with an "injury" to help his defense get more substitutions on the field.

He got the same penalty as Saints defensive end Cam Jordan for faking an injury this past Monday against the Buccaneers.

The NFL sent a memo to teams about punishments for faking injuries on Dec. 2. Bates allegedly wasn't able to sell his well enough.

The safety is appealing the decision for a fine that sits closer to the top end of the league's penalty structure.

Cincinnati's next clash comes against Cleveland at 1 p.m ET this Sunday on CBS. Fans can watch on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

