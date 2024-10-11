Stat of the Jay: Where Does Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Rank in Best Winning Pct. Vs. the Opposing Conference?
CINCINNATI – When the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Washington Commanders on Monday night football a few weeks ago, it extended their losing streak to three to start the season.
But it also snapped an impressive winning streak.
Prior to that game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had won eight consecutive games against NFC teams.
Following the loss to the Commanders and the Week 4 victory against the Carolina Panthers, Burrow is 9-1 against the NFC in his last 10 games.
And Sunday night he will see another NFC opponent in the New York Giants.
It made me wonder which quarterbacks have been the best against the opposing conference, which is made up of teams they don’t face that often.
Under the current schedule structure, it’s once every four years (although with the addition of the 17th game in 2021, one non-conference opponent makes an appearance two years after the most recent meeting).
There are some names you would expect on the list of the Top 25 winning percentages, and some surprising ones.
And a father-son tandem.
The Lamar Jackson dominance is not surprising at all. He’s such a unique player and is so hard to prepare for that teams in his own division struggle to figure him out (see last week vs. the Bengals).
So imagine the difficulty of preparing for Jackson and that offense only once every four years.
Burrow’s run of nine wins in the last 10 games has helped him rise to 35th on the list after a 2-5-1 start to his career.
A win against the Giants would vault him to 26th on the list, ahead of Kurt Warner.
If Burrow and the Bengals can sweep their three remaining NFC games against the Giants, Eagles and Cowboys, Burrow would move ahead of Peyton Manning and into 17th place on the list.
But first things first. They have to find a way to beat the Giants and avoid going 1-5.
The Giants are the only team Burrow has not faced.
And the Cincinnati franchise as a whole doesn’t have much history with the Giants.
The Bengals have played them just 11 times. It’s the second fewest meetings against any current franchise.
Only the Carolina Panthers, who were founded in 1995, have faced the Bengals fewer times – eight.
If you’re wondering about 2025, the Bengals will play the NFC North – Bears and Lions at home and Packers and Vikings on the road – plus a game against whichever NFC West team finished in the same position as them.
