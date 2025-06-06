Tee Higgins Believes Third-Year Wide Receiver Andrei Iosivas Could be Under The Radar Weapon for Bengals in 2025
CINCINNATI — When the Bengals signed Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term contract extensions this offseason, they kept two important pieces of the offense in place for Joe Burrow.
Chase and Higgins are arguably the NFL's best duo. Could Andrei Iosivas make give them the best trio?
"Definitely could be," Higgins said this week. "That's what we looking forward to doing and I got high expectations for Yoshi this year."
Iosivas had 36 catches for 479 yards and six touchdowns last season. He has 10 touchdown catches in his first two seasons. Despite his success, Higgins made it clear that Iosivas took a big step forward this offseason.
"It's night and day from from last year," Higgins said. "Y'all gonna see y'all gonna see this year. Yoshi's gonna really gonna come on this year."
What's different?
"He got bigger. He got stronger," Higgins said. "He got faster. He's twitchier and it's just he knows everything right now and it's just been great to see."
Iosivas cemented himself as the third wide receiver on the depth chart last season. Throw in Mike Gesicki at tight end—a veteran that has wide receiver-like pass catching ability and Burrow should have plenty of options in the passing game this season.
The key for Iosivas will be to routinely beat 1-on-1 coverage. If he does that, he'll get plenty of opportunities—even in an offense with Chase and Higgins.
Check out Higgins' full comments below:
