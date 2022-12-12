Report: Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Should Be Back For Postseason
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Browns.
The Pro Bowler is expected to be back for the playoffs according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Hendrickson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and will miss time, but could return before the Bengals' play in the postseason.
Hendrickson leads the team with six sacks this season. He's consistently gotten pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season.
Cincinnati will be without him for at least a few games. They play in Tampa Bay next week.
