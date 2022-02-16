Skip to main content

Tyreek Hill Praises Ja'Marr Chase Following His Record Breaking Rookie Season

The star wide-out had nothing but praise for Chase.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had an history rookie season, but is he the best first-year wide-out in NFL history? 

The 21-year-old finished with 106 receptions, 1,823 yards and 14 touchdowns in 21 games, including the postseason. 

He set the Bengals' all-time record for receiving yards in the regular season (1,455). It was the most receiving yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl era. 

The NFL asked if it was the best season by a rookie in league history and Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn't hesitate to answer. 

"Is this a question?" Hill asked. "That young boy like that." 

Hill got a firsthand look at what Chase can do. The rookie had 17 receptions, 320 yards and four touchdowns in two games [both wins] against the Chiefs. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

Read More

Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame

Bengals Fans Lineup to Greet Players After Super Bowl

Ja'Marr Chase Was Wide Open on Bengals' Final Offensive Play of Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Apologizes to Fans Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"

Bengals Fall to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill
News

Tyreek Hill Praises Ja'Marr Chase Following His Record Breaking Rookie Season

48 seconds ago
Joe Burrow, Super Bowl
News

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow After He Suffered Knee Injury in Super Bowl LVI

4 hours ago
Pooka Williams Returner
News

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

4 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs against Cincinnati Bengals inside linebacker Logan Wilson (55) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

5 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Linebackers Coach Al Golden Set to Become Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator

8 hours ago
Bengals fans gather outside of Paul Brown stadium the night of Monday February 14, 2022 to cheer on the Bengals as they return from the Super Bowl.
News

Look: Bengals Fans Greet Team at Paul Brown Stadium After Loss in Super Bowl LVI

11 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Ja'Marr Chase Was Wide Open on Bengals' Final Offensive Play of Super Bowl LVI

Feb 14, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Down Look: Offensive Line and Red Zone Woes Fuel Bengals' 23-20 Loss in Super Bowl LVI

Feb 14, 2022