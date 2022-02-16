The star wide-out had nothing but praise for Chase.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had an history rookie season, but is he the best first-year wide-out in NFL history?

The 21-year-old finished with 106 receptions, 1,823 yards and 14 touchdowns in 21 games, including the postseason.

He set the Bengals' all-time record for receiving yards in the regular season (1,455). It was the most receiving yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl era.

The NFL asked if it was the best season by a rookie in league history and Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn't hesitate to answer.

"Is this a question?" Hill asked. "That young boy like that."

Hill got a firsthand look at what Chase can do. The rookie had 17 receptions, 320 yards and four touchdowns in two games [both wins] against the Chiefs.

