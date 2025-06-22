Watch: Fan Acts Like a Child Because Ja'Marr Chase Didn't Sign Autograph on Flight
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't sign an autograph for a fan on a flight. The grown man acted like a child and posted the video on social media with hopes of making Chase look bad.
In reality, it was an awful look for the fan. Chase has signed thousands of autographs and always stops to sign for kids before practice or during training camp. Trying to put him in a bad light is ridiculous.
Check out the video of the irrational fan below. Also check out video and photos of Chase signing for fans in the past:
