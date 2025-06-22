All Bengals

Watch: Fan Acts Like a Child Because Ja'Marr Chase Didn't Sign Autograph on Flight

This is ridiculous.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) pulls in a catch during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) pulls in a catch during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't sign an autograph for a fan on a flight. The grown man acted like a child and posted the video on social media with hopes of making Chase look bad.

In reality, it was an awful look for the fan. Chase has signed thousands of autographs and always stops to sign for kids before practice or during training camp. Trying to put him in a bad light is ridiculous.

Check out the video of the irrational fan below. Also check out video and photos of Chase signing for fans in the past:

Ja'Marr Chase
Aug 9, 2023; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) signs a fan s hat after a joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the practice fields next to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images / Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images
Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) signs autographs for fans before the Bengals take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday October 27, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time

Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category

Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander

Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings

Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals

-----

Join the 55,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News