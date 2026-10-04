3 Bengals Players Who Must Step Up to Beat the Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati realistically should have rolled over the Steelers, but the Steelers dragged them into a dog fight and the Bengals came out on the losing end.

This week, Cincinnati matches up with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they desperately need to bounce back in a big way.

Which players need to step up in Week 3 to get the Bengals back on track?

DE Cashius Howell

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe (53) defensive end Cashius Howell (55) pressure Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) in the pocket in the second and quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The game was tied at 17 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rookie defensive end Cashius Howell has made an impact by generating pressure in his limited time on the field, but he hasn't made any splash plays to this point. The Bengals need him to begin converting on his pass rush wins, preferably with a big-time sack against Trevor Lawrence.

Howell has the burst to beat the Jaguars' offensive tackles, but he needs to prove that on Sunday. The Bengals have seen some sort of production from the other key pieces on their defensive front. Sunday is the perfect time for Howell to make a name for himself.

TE Mike Gesicki

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) makes a catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-1 on the season with a 30-27 loss on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals don't have a solidified No. 3 wide receiver right now. They have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league, with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins leading the offense, but they need more. That's where tight end Mike Gesicki comes into play. Gesicki was spectacular in Week 1. He was solid last week. But he needs to be better in Week 4 to make up for the Bengals' lack of depth at wide receiver.

RB Chase Brown

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Patrick Queen (6) and Jaquan Brisker (3) tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30)during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the Bengals' lack of depth at wide receiver, they need to see more production out of running back Chase Brown. Brown has been the sole running back to see important touches this year, and he's been decent. The Bengals need him more involved in the passing game if they want to sustain their success. Brown is typically quite the big receiving threat out of the backfield, but he hasn't flashed that this season. Cincinnati is at its best when Brown is firing on all cylinders.

The Bengals are hoping to start 3-1 for the first time since the 2021 season when they beat Jacksonville in Week 4 to improve to 3-1 on the season. That year ended with a run to Super Bowl LVI.

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