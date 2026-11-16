Joe Burrow Posts Best 2026 Pro Football Focus Grade as Bengals Earn More Great Marks

The Bengals dropped another hammer on Sunday night in the 38-18 win over Pittsburgh. It resulted in an 83 overall Pro Football Focus team grade (third-best of the season) and plenty of great marks from Cincinnati's stars.

The offense powered things, and we start there with Joe Burrow ripping a 94.1 PFF grade. It's his highest mark of the season after also posting a 96.1 ESPN QBR (that mark leads all quarterbacks in Week 10 entering Monday Night Football). He dropped 409 passing yards and four touchdowns on Pittsburgh.

Burrow is now the odds-on favorite to win MVP for good reason. He led all Bengals in grading and is passing better than any quarterback on the planet right now.

The rest of the top five on offense went in this order (min. 20 snaps): Ja'Marr Chase (90.3), Chase Brown (75.2), Amarius Mims (74.9), Samaje Perine (73.3). There weren't many sub-50 grades from an offensive buzzsaw like that.

Cincinnati's bottom-five offensive grades went in this order (min. 20 snaps): Dalton Risner (29.3), Mike Gesicki (50), Colbie Young (50.5), Drew Sample (55.6), Dohnte Meyers (59.6). It was a rare down day for Risner this season as we await Zac Taylor's update on his knee injury this week.

Shifting to the defensive side, it was another strong outing from that group, allowing less than 20 points for the third time in the last four games.

Boye Mafe (86.4) is turning into one of the greatest free-agent signings in team history after he replaced Trey Hendrickson (who holds that title right now). The mauling, versatile edge rusher led all defenders in grading and notched another seven pressures in the game.

He ranks seventh among qualified pass rushers with 43 pressures this season. Hounding offenses all game long.

The rest of the top defensive grades went in this order: Josh Newton (76.6), Jordan Battle (76.3), Barrett Carter (74.2), Bryan Cook (73). It was a banner day for the second and third level of the Bengals' defense, forcing Aaron Rodgers to miss on his first seven passes.

Jonathan Allen notched a sack, but still checked in with the lowest defensive grade among players to log 20-plus snaps (45.7). There weren't many other low grades: Myles Murphy (56.3), DJ Turner II (57.3), Demetrius Knight Jr. (58.5), TJ Slaton (60).

Cincinnati is playing really well as a team right now, and the PFF grades reflect their surge. Check out all of them here.

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