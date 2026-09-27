3 Bengals Players Who Need to Step Up in Week 3 Matchup vs Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals have surged out to a 2-0 start to the year, and they travel into enemy territory to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. These two teams are seemingly headed in different directions, but the AFC North matchups are typically highly competitive.

The Bengals have found a lot of success early in the year, but they have a few players they desperately need to step up in a big way if they want to secure a victory over the rival Steelers and move to 3-0 on the season.

Which players need to step up for the Bengals this week?

OL Orlando Brown Jr.

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando Brown Jr. hasn't looked good this year, and he's set to match up against a loaded group of edge rushers for the Steelers. Fortunately for Brown and the Bengals, the Steelers' superstar edge rusher, TJ Watt, typically lines up opposite Brown, so the struggling Bengals offensive lineman will match up against Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig for the most part. Brown needs to be at his best in order to keep Joe Burrow on his feet. If the Bengals lose on the edge, this game could get ugly for Cincinnati very early on.

DT Dexter Lawrence

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) wraps up Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) for a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Bengals improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-6 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The key to disrupting Aaron Rodgers' game is generating pressure up the middle so he can't step up in the pocket. Rodgers isn't mobile enough to roll out to his left or right. When he extends plays, it's by using his footwork and moving up in the pocket. This won't be possible if Dexter Lawrence has the kind of game that he's capable of. Lawrence is a game wrecker and the Bengals need him to dominate on Sunday.

OL Amarius Mims

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amarius Mims will likely be matched up against Watt for a majority of the contest unless the Steelers switch up their defensive alignment in order to create a more favorable matchup for their superstar. If Mims matches up against Watt, the Bengals need their star offensive lineman to keep the Steelers' best defensive player in check. Mims has been incredible this year. Watt has also been incredible. Their matchup is the biggest one to watch on Sunday.

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