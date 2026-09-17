3 Texans Players Who Could Play Spoiler to Bengals After Week 1 Victory

The Cincinnati Bengals took home a huge victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, but they're going to need to play even better in Week 2 if they want to travel to Houston and take another win home. The Houston Texans have a few game wreckers on their roster who could play spoiler against the Bengals after Cincinnati's exciting Week 1 win.

Which Texans players could ruin the Bengals' fast start to the season?

Will Anderson Jr.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top Texans player to watch is their superstar edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. Anderson is one of the best defensive players in football and he will certainly put the Bengals' offensive line to the test.

Anderson typically lines up on the left side of the defense, which means he's going to matchup with Amarius Mims for most of the game. The Bengals desperately need Mims to hold his own so that Joe Burrow can stay on his feet. If Anderson wrecks the game, the Bengals offense will struggle to get rolling.

CJ Stroud

Sep 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) jogs off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was impressive in Week 1. He is the key to the Texans' offense this week. Stroud has all the arm talent in the world, but he seems to struggle when pressure is in his face. The Bengals generated a lot of pressure in Week 1, but if they aren't able to get to Stroud, he will have the chance to sit back in the pocket and pick them apart. The Ohio State product could be an issue for the Bengals if the defense can't put him on his heels early on.

Derek Stingley Jr.

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derek Stingley Jr. is one of the top cornerbacks in the league, which puts him in a position to play a huge role in Week 2. Stingley will be matched up with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 2, and his ability to cover these two star wide receivers could make or break the game for either side. If the Bengals can find a way to pick apart the Texans' secondary, they will win the game. If Stingley consistently shuts down his matchup, the Bengals could be in serious trouble.

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