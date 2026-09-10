Ja'Marr Chase Calls on Cincinnati Fans to Give Him Signature Stadium Chant Following Key Plays

Tee Higgins has his chant from Bengals home fans, and Ja'Marr Chase wants one as well.

He and Higgins chopped things up on the latest Chasing No. 1 Podcast, and Chase called on fans to yell "BLURRRRRRR" whenever he catches a pass, like they yell "TEEEEEE" for Higgins.

Cincinnati's first chance to answer the bell is this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against the Buccaneers.

"My message to the fans: I would just piggyback off what Tee said. I think this year, you know how Tee got his Tee thing, right?" Chase began. "I think I want the fans to go blur every time I catch a pass or a deep pass. There you go. So the whole stadium goes blurrrrrr. That'd be crazy, though. That'd be cool."

Higgins is eager to perform well for Cincinnati.

"My message would be: enjoy," Higgins noted. "We're gonna do everything we can to make y'all proud. Try to bring you a championship back to the city. I know how much y'all want it, how much y'all need it. That's definitely our main goal. And I gotta dance for y'all. I'm gonna hit the down the way once, but I got a new thing that I'm gonna start doing on most of my touchdowns; he knows what it is."

Chase lit up the home field last season with 79 catches for 976 yards and seven touchdowns.

They should have plenty of chances to roll out the new chant this weekend and beyond for a tight-knit Chase & Co.

"The environment," Chase said about the biggest growth area. "I'm saying, like, how much energy has been given off from offense and defense-wise. I think that's the biggest part. I also think that. From the year we went to the Super Bowl, we had a lot of experienced guys on the team, so they were already vets. A lot of them were vets, packed with vets, so a lot of the stuff was pretty much everybody on the team was older. I think the younger people were Joe (Burrow), Tee, me, and Drew Sample.

"Around that time, everybody was really young. Everybody else was older, and right now we're getting pretty much the older guys, which is us now, and then we add into the same thing. So I just feel like it's coming full circle for us.

Check out the full interview below:

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