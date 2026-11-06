3 Wide Receivers That Bengals Could Trade for to Bolster Their Offense
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The Cincinnati Bengals could've pursued receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. before the Arizona Cardinals traded him to the Houston Texans. Harrison would have come to Cincinnati and slotted in as a much-needed wide receiver No. 3.
The Bengals need to add another playmaker on offense. Coming into Week 8, the Bengals had seen little production from their wide receiver room aside from Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
If they opt for a trade, who could the Bengals target?
Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs
The Indianapolis Colts will almost certainly sell at the trade deadline, and they could look to move on from wide receiver Josh Downs.
Downs is a very talented option, but he needs a better offense with a more consistent quarterback. The Bengals would give him that with an offense centered around Chase, Higgins, and Joe Burrow. Downs would be a massive upgrade over what the Bengals have on their roster right now. This season, Downs has caught 26 passes for 307 yards coming into Week 8.
Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.
Another wide receiver who could be on the move is Jacksonville Jaguars pass catcher Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas has been moved down on the depth chart in Jacksonville and could desperately use a change of scenery.
Adding him to the Bengals' offense, which is high-powered and relies on throwing the ball, could be exactly what he needs. He hasn't done much this season, though he's tallied a few touchdowns.
Minnesota Vikings WR Jauan Jennings
The Bengals could also make a move for wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who hasn't made much of an impact in Minnesota this season.
Still, he has some potential left to provide to a high-powered offense. Jennings would be very affordable to acquire in a deal, and he would give the Bengals a veteran to add to their depleted wide receiver room. At the very least, he would be a solid veteran in a room with multiple young wide receivers.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel