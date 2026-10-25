Instant Takeaways: Joe Burrow Leads Bengals' Second-Half Rally in Dominant Win Over Ravens

The Bengals rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit to beat the Ravens 35-13 on Sunday in Baltimore.

Joe Burrow and the offense scored 35-straight points after going scoreless in the first half. He completed 22-of-30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns. The Bengals' defense recovered after getting torched in the first half.

Tyler Huntley threw for a career-high 298 yards, but the Bengals' defense sacked him four times and had a second half interception that helped Cincinnati pick up it's fourth win of the season. The Bengals are the 10th team in NFL history to be shutout in the first half and score 35 or more points in the second half.

The Bengals are 4-2 on the year and 1-1 in the division. Here are our instant takeaways from the win:

Second Half Dominance

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) celebrates a tackle during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals dominated the second half. Burrow took over on offense and the defense shut down Huntley, Derrick Henry and the Ravens' defense.

Burrow led a 9-play, 66-yard touchdown drive to start the third quarter. He found Mike Gesicki in the corner of the end zone to make it 13-7.

That was the first of 5-straight touchdowns for a Bengals offense that played its best ball of the season.

Burrow completed 16-of-18 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the second half. Joe Flacco finished the game at quarterback.

Burrow has thrown for four touchdowns in back-to-back games.

Tee Time

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs the ball after a pass reception during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tee Higgins was outstanding in the second half. He didn't have a catch in the first half on one target. He caught six passes for 148 yards and the go-ahead touchdown that gave the Bengals the lead for good in the third quarter.

Higgins is off to the best start of his career. He had a 44-yard catch on an off-script play with Burrow that helped the Bengals take control of the game. Higgins averaged 24.7 yards-per-catch.

First Half Woes

Bengals First Half Stats | Bengals First Half Stats

The Bengals were downright awful in the first half. Burrow completed just 6-of-12 passes for 43 yards. They punted three times. That included two questionable decisions on 4th-and-3 near midfield.

Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong for the Bengals. They did hold the Ravens to field goals on two long drives. That kept Cincinnati within two possessions. That allowed Burrow and the offense to grab control of the game in the third quarter with back-to-back touchdown drives.

Injuries

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball defended by Cincinnati Bengals safety Bryan Cook (6) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. suffered a right knee injury in the third quarter and never returned. It's the same knee All suffered a torn ACL in during his rookie campaign. He missed the entire 2025 season due to the injury. Awful news for the third year tighrt end.

Starting safety Bryan Cook went down with a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter. The training staff was using a massage gun on his leg area on the sideline. Veteran Kyle Dugger re-injured his quad in the second half and didn't return. It's an injury he's been battling for weeks.

Up Next

The Bengals return home to play the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET.