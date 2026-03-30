Bengals Land Nice Defensive Values Across Latest Seven-Round 2026 Mock Draft

ESPN's Matt Miller dropped a seven-round mock draft to start this week as we barrel towards draft month in the NFL. The Bengals hold eight draft picks between April 23-25, and most of them are in the top 10 within those rounds.

Defense gets plenty of love again in this exercise, with Cincinnati picking Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles to fill a big need.

"It's hard to imagine Styles lasting this long, but teams selecting early often prefer premium positions and draft for need over talent," Miller wrote. "Styles is a top-five talent on my board, so the Bengals would be wise to stop his slide and make him their new enforcer in the middle of the field. Last year's fourth-rounder, Barrett Carter, looks like a hit at middle linebacker, but Cincinnati could use an upgrade at weakside LB. A former safety, Styles has the range at 6-foot-5 (4.3 speed) to be an eraser against tight ends and in-breaking wide receivers. He also provides pass-rush upside, with seven sacks the past two seasons."

According to the Mock Draft Database, Styles is ranked fifth on the consensus big board and second at LB behind Ohio State's Arvell Reese.

Hammering Defense

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

At Pick 41, Cincinnati took San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson.

"The Bengals might seem set at cornerback on paper, but DJ Turner II and Dax Hill are free agents after 2026. This is about the future as much as the present, as Johnson could take over for the departed Cam Taylor-Britt now and ascend to a bigger role later. Johnson has length, speed, and great instincts in coverage," Miller wrote.

Johnson is ranked 47th on the consensus big board and sixth among cornerbacks. The Bengals landed on Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter with their next pick at No. 72.

"B.J. Hill and Jonathan Allen are good frontline players, but both are 31 years old and declining. Hunter is a plug-and-play nose tackle who will do the dirty work in the trenches," Miller wrote.

Hunter is ranked 43rd overall and fourth among defensive tackles.

Cincinnati's top-10 slotting garnered them three solid values across the opening three picks. Check out the rest of the selections projected by Miller below and his full mock draft here:

110 - Anez Cooper, G, Miami - 235th on the consensus big board

189 - Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC - 230th

199 - (from DET via CLE): Patrick Payton, Edge, LSU - 340th

221 - (from NYG via DAL): Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky - 169th

226 - Zane Durant, DT, Penn State - 124th

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