The Cincinnati Bengals are almost certainly going to select a defensive player with the No. 10 pick in the NFL draft this offseason, barring a sudden trade that sees them drop down the draft board or climb up. The only other scenario in which an offensive player could make sense is if Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is available at pick No. 10, which is unlikely, but still possible.

As a result, it's important to dive into all the top defensive prospects to make sure that all angles are covered. There are some intriguing defensive linemen, like Rueben Bain Jr. Linebackers like Sonny Styles could make sense, too. Caleb Downs is a popular pick in mock drafts.

But there are also some cornerbacks expected to be on the board at pick No. 10.

Bengals Still Linked To LSU Cornerback Mansoor Delane

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

One cornerback prospect the Bengals have been closely linked to is LSU Tigers defensive back Mansoor Delane. Delane is widely seen as the best cornerback prospect in the draft, though some would argue Jermod McCoy is a bit better. Either way, both would make sense for the Bengals.

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bengals were among the final three teams that Delane will visit with ahead of the draft.

"LSU CB Mansoor Delane, who could be the top CB taken, has the Bengals, Ravens, and Commanders as his final three visits, sources say. That’s 10 or so for Delane," Rapoport wrote in a post to X on Monday.

This addition would make a lot of sense for the Bengals. Delane could slide in as the nickel in their defense while also playing some boundary cornerback. But they have some competition for him.

Ravens Also Meeting With Mansoor Delane Before NFL Draft

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Baltimore, one of the Bengals' biggest rivals, is also meeting with Delane. The Ravens hold the No. 14 pick in the draft, which means Delane could land right in their lap if the Bengals pass on him at pick No. 10.

Depending on how Delane's visit with Baltimore goes, the Ravens might even be inclined to trade up above the Bengals in order to secure the star cornerback.

Seeing such a talented cornerback land with a division rival could sting the Bengals.

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