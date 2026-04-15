Giants Send Message to Bengals and Rest of NFL About Possible Dexter Lawrence Trade

New details have emerged on just how possible a trade may be for Giants defensive tackle, Dexter Lawrence.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport took to X and dropped a bombshell that not only have the Giants and Lawrence reached an impasse on a new contract, but that the Giants have engaged with teams on a potential trade and a resolution should come to a head before the draft.

"The Giants and star DL Dexter Lawrence, who have been talking about a new big-money extension, have reached an impasse, sources say. The Giants have engaged with teams on a potential trade and that will continue. It should come to a head before the Draft" Rapoport posted on X.

This is a clear signal from the Giants to the Bengals and the rest of the league to make the best possible offer to acquire Lawrence, something that plays in the Bengals favor as they could have the most to offer.

The #Giants and star DL Dexter Lawrence, who have been talking about a new big-money extension, have reached an impasse, sources say.



The Giants have engaged with teams on a potential trade and that will continue. It should come to a head before the Draft. pic.twitter.com/UhNXM4WGwF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2026

What Could Lawrence Realistically Cost?

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) gestures during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have detailed what a dream trade for Lawrence could look like already, but with some sources thinking that Lawrence could demand between $30 million and $35 million annually per SNYtv's Connor Hughes in an article published last week on their site sny.tv, it is logical to think that the asking price for Lawrence could be lower than a first-round pick.

Hughes notes in his article that while Lawrence wants a new deal to match market value, the decline in production last season likely prevents him from resetting the market for all defensive tackles

"The Giants bandaged Lawrence's contract last year with $3 million in incentives he could earn. That was never an actual fix. Lawrence wants a new deal to match market value" Hughes said. "The decline in production likely prevents Lawrence from resetting the market, but one source expected him to demand $30 million annually. Another front office source, because of the salary cap increase, foresaw something closer to $35 million."

This added cost of an extension, along with the Bengals holding a top 10 pick in each of the first four rounds of the draft, could mean that sending pick 41 in the second round along with another pick or even Andrei Iosivas could be enough for the Bengals to acquire Lawrence.

The Giants currently do not hold a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, so they could opt to acquire the Bengals' second rounder, which is only four spots from their current second-round draft choice at 37.

Giving up the 10th overall pick in the first round straight up for Lawrence could be reckless, and some fans may be opposed to even giving up a second-rounder for Lawrence, but doing so along with drafting a blue-chip player 10th overall would be enough to immediately bolster a defense that was not addressed enough in free agency.

Team leaders in the Bengals locker room have begun giving their pitch for Lawrence and laying out how special a player he can be for any team. If the Bengals' front office is interested in drastically improving their team, this is the move they should be all over.

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