NFL Mock Trade: Bengals Make Blockbuster, Land 25-Year-Old Star DE

The Cincinnati Bengals need to aggressively upgrade their defense at all three levels this offseason.

The NFL draft will almost certainly be used to upgrade the unit, as players like Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, and Rueben Bain Jr. are all in play at pick No. 10. But they can't be too conservative that they don't attack the trade block and free agency with the same level of aggression. This team is a league average defense away from contending for a Super Bowl again.

SNY's Connor Hughes recently suggested the New York Giants would be looking to trade edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux this offseason, while also suggesting they wouldn't get more than a fourth-round pick in return.

"Schoen drafted Thibodeaux fifth overall in 2022. He recorded 11.5 sacks in 2023, but a deeper look at the production suggests much of it came from being in the right place at the right time. In his other three seasons, he has not surpassed 5.5 sacks or eight quarterback hits," Hughes wrote. "During the Combine, the Jets traded Jermaine Johnson (another first-round defensive end from Thibodeaux’s draft class) for nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat.

"Sources told SNY the Jets did not receive any Day 2 offers for Johnson. Most league sources SNY contacted found it difficult to envision a team parting with more than a fourth-round pick for Thibodeaux. The question for the Giants: is that compensation, along with $14.75 million in salary cap relief, sufficient? League sources expect New York to ultimately move him."

If Thibodeaux can be had for the fourth-round pick, the Bengals should be willing to go after him as soon as possible.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is the perfect trade target for the Bengals

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mock trade: Bengals send 2026 fourth round pick to Giants for DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux broke out like a star in 2023 as he recorded 11 1/2 sacks across all 17 games, but since then, he's only appeared in 22 games and recorded eight sacks.

When healthy, Thibodeaux has star potential and he would certainly be a welcome addition on the edge in Cincinnati. With Shemar Stewart struggling in his rookie campaign, adding a 25-year-old with 23 1/2 career sacks could be a good change of pace.

But this deal wouldn't make sense if Thibodeaux would cost the Bengals a second round pick or a third round pick. But since he's expected to be so affordable in a trade, they can't hesitate to make the move, though it could be tough to lose a fourth rounder and a fifth rounder in the same draft. The Bengals could get creative and give up a 2027 fourth rounder alongside a 2026 sixth or seventh rounder to equal the value.

Either way, Cincinnati should be in the sweepstakes to trade for Thibodeaux. At worst, he would be a starter in Cincinnati. At best, he reaches his full potential with a few healthy seasons for the Bengals. Either way, it's worth a fourth round pick.

