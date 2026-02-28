Bengals Should Copy Cowboys’ Savvy Cap-Saving Move Before Free Agency

CINCINNATI — The Dallas Cowboys are restructuring multiple contracts to free up cap space ahead of free agency. From Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb and Tyler Smith, Dallas is freeing up $66 million in cap space according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

What Does It Mean?

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are doing everything they can to make space so they can not only keep their team together, but also put themselves in position to add to their roster in free agency.

Archer is also reporting that they'll "rework" the contracts of Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams and Osa Odighizuwa with hopes of clearing even more cap space. Dallas is currently over the cap, but these are smart moves that will keep their stout defensive tackle room together. It will also give them the room to go after Trey Hendrickson in free agency or another top player that they feel like they need to add to their roster.

Why Bengals Should Restructure Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after a touchdown catch in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Bengals currently have over $52 million in cap space, which ranks seventh in the NFL. That number would jump by $32.52 million if they restructured Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's current contracts.

They could save $19.228 million in cap space by restructuring Burrow's contract. They'd save $13.292 million by restructuring Chase's contract. Suddenly, the Bengals would go from having $52 million in space to nearly $85 million in room to work with this offseason.

This is a no-brainer for a team that needs to make significant additions on defense.

Will It Happen?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin was asked about possibly restructuring Burrow's contract earlier this week.

"We look at all areas to increase our competitiveness if we have to. Cap dollars have to be counted, so if we can accomplish what we want to accomplish without pushing things into future problems, we'll do that," Tobin said. "If we need that [Burrow restructure], we'll consider that as well. Like I said, we're open to doing anything we need to do to improve our team where we're satisfied we're gonna win a championship. That's our mindset, and that's the way we're going into the offseason. But we have resources right now, and we'll see what we can get done."

Admiittedly, Dallas is in a far worse place from a cap perspective and they need to restructure those contracts to be successful this offseason. With that said, creating over $32 million in space would allow the Bengals to aggressively address their weaknesses. They could add multiple pass rushers, a starting linebacker, a starting safety and still have plenty of room for other deals.

Admiittedly, Dallas is in a far worse place from a cap perspective and they need to restructure those contracts to be successful this offseason. With that said, creating over $32 million in space would allow the Bengals to aggressively address their weaknesses. They could add multiple pass rushers, a starting linebacker, a starting safety and still have plenty of room for other deals.