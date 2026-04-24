Analyst Praises Bengals Front Officer; Fights Stigma that Team Overpaid for Dexter Lawrence

Some in the media have made the claim that while Dexter Lawrence is an elite talent, the Bengals may have overpaid for the two-time All-Pro.

Radio host Dan Patrick went so far as to say he did not like the move for the Bengals, citing Lawrence's age and the team's decision to let Trey Hendrickson walk in free agency earlier in the offseason.

"I think if he was 25, then I'd be more interested than he's 28" Patrick said recently. "Now I'm giving up the 10th pick overall, I've got my quarterback, my two receivers, and now I have my interior defensive linemen..."

"Now they screwed up the Trey Hendrickson situation letting him go you don't get anything in return for him; what do you get a compensatory pick there? I didn't like the move for the Bengals." Patrick said further

Former Bengal And Broadcaster Shuts Down Overpay Notion

Sep 23, 2017; London, England, United Kingdom; NFL Network and Sirius NFL radio broadcaster Solomon Wilcots reacts during NFL UK Live at the Landmark Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Someone who refuses to acknowledge the notion that the Bengals may have overpaid for Lawrence is analyst and former Bengals safety, Solomon Wilcots. He noted on his Bleav in Bengals podcast Bengals fans should not let anybody tell them that the team overpaid or gave up too much for Lawrence due to how dominant Lawrence is as a player.

"I'm gonna say this Cincinnati Bengals fans. Don't let anyone tell you that the Cincinnati Bengals overpaid or that they gave up too much to acquire the talents of one Dexter Lawrence" Wilcots said. "He is literally one of the best interior defensive tackles, he is by far the preeminent top zero technique."

"If you're looking for a nose tackle, someone to play on the point for your defense that could consistently dominate and beat double team offensive linemen, with two blockers on him simultaneously and you expect him to win, this is the guy to do it" Wilcots emphasized.

"So today I am tremendously happy for the Cincinnati Bengals and tremendously congratulatory for a move made by the front office to make this a better football team in Cincinnati."

The team vastly improved the defensive line; something that had been a major weakness for years, instead of drafting a rookie in the first round of this years draft.

Lawrence will contribute immediately and likely provide a more sustainable level of play this coming season than any rookie picked at 10th overall could have.

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