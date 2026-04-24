Day 2 NFL Mock Drafts Point To One Player Bengals Could Select Across Two Picks

The updated Day 2 mock drafts have flowed out from plenty of major sites overnight as we roll into the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati has picks 41 and 72 tonight, which are widely expected to be used on defensive players.

Check out how major sites see the next two selections playing out:

Sports Illustrated

Apr 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood during the NFL Draft prospects clinic at Hazelwood Green Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pick 41, Tennessee CB Colton Hood: Cincinnati effectively used its first selection in a trade for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, whom the Bengals acquired via trade last Saturday," Daniel Flick wrote. "The Bengals need more defensive help, especially at corner, and Hood was one of the more surprising omissions from the first round. Hood is physical, athletic, and has a high ceiling, which bodes well in Cincinnati.

Pick 72, Missouri LB Josiah Trotter: No write-up.

ESPN

Pick 41, Tennessee CB Colton Hood: The Bengals watched Dexter Lawrence II highlights Thursday night after trading the No. 10 pick, but are now on the clock with a good group of cornerbacks still available. Hood is the draft's most aggressive corner and gives Cincinnati size on the outside of the defense," Matt Miller wrote.

Pick 72, Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling: No write-up.

CBS Sports

Pick 41, Tennessee CB Colton Hood: Hood does not have the largest body of work, but he made the most of this season, rising from off-the-radar to a potential first-round pick. He can be a quality starter on the outside in this league," Josh Edwards wrote.

Pick 72, Clemson WR Antonio Williams: No write-up.

The Athletic

Pick 41, Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds: Ponds, a 5-foot-9 pit bull, was the heartbeat of the Hoosiers’ national title-winning defense and is one of the toughest pound-for-pound athletes in this draft," Nick Baumgardner wrote.

Pick 72, Memphis OT Travis Burke: No write-up.

Yahoo! Sports

Pick 41, Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon: The Bengals traded their first-round pick for an impact defender. Now it’s time to get Joe Burrow more help in the form of a more stable offensive interior. Emmanuel Pregnon is a very powerful blocker who should quickly develop into a sturdy pass protector," Andrew Buller-Russ wrote.

Pick 72, Auburn EDGE Keyron Crawford: No write-up.

Cornerback was the most popular pick here, getting the nod at No. 41 in four out of five mock drafts. If Hood is the pick like he was plenty in this exercise, it would be a strong value. Hood is ranked 32nd overall on Arif Hasan's consensus big board.

We will see what direction the franchise takes tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

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