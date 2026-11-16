The Bengals' hot streak may not be a hot streak if one key factor keeps up.

Cincinnati's offensive consistency is much firmer this year as they protect Joe Burrow better than ever.

Sunday's 38-18 win was the latest example as he lit up the league's best scoring defense since Week 5, while taking just three hits and one sack.

Blocking Bastions

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals' offensive tackles pitched virtual shutouts against a nasty TJ Watt & Co. Orlando posted 44 pass-blocking snaps without a pressure allowed (the most in a single NFL game this season), while Mims did not allow a single pressure on 23 pass blocks against Watt.

"Yeah. Those guys have been so good, and I love playing with them," Burrow said. "They take it very seriously and they want to win. They want to be great, and they put so much mental energy into working throughout the week to understand the guys they're going against. to understand what their pass rush moves are and all the different front looks that we can see. I know that they're not satisfied either, but those guys are lights out."

Mims has now held Watt without a pressure on 45 pass blocks this season. As a whole, the Bengals rank fifth in PFF pass-block grading and 13th in run blocking.

"They've been unbelievable, yeah," Burrow said before highlighting Chase Brown's lesser-discussed blocking impact (career-high 70.4 pass-blocking grade this season). "We know what we have in Chase. He's a big-time playmaker for us. When people devote too many resources to stopping the guys on the outside, Chase can beat you in a lot of different ways ... Yeah. He's been lights out in pass protection too. I know we like Samaje (Perine) to be in there, but Chase's ability to do that has really opened up some things for us on third down."

Zac Taylor can feel the "narrative" that Cincinnati can't block crumbling in real time.

"They've been showing that," the Bengals head coach said. "Maybe people didn't want to see it because they wanted to follow the narrative that's been going on for years now, but our offensive line has been playing really well now, dating back to last year. We know that, and hopefully everybody else is trying to see that as well."

Burrow is changing how he faces pressure as well, notching a career-best 14.8% pressure-to-sack ratio this season (13th-best in the NFL). PTS represents how often Burrow gets sacked when he faces pressure, and that number is roughly 5% lower than any other season in his career (next closest: 2024 at 19.4%).

The computer quarterback has added an upgrade, while the continuity everyone talked about across the offensive front is paying off in a huge way.

Amarius Mims pass protection cut up from last night. Truly special player with his combination of size, athleticism, and technical prowess. He's so comfortable pass setting. His dominance allows Cincy to turn all of the protection and chip help away from him. pic.twitter.com/yBzS0OyHRS — mike (@bengals_sans) November 16, 2026

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