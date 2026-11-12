The Cincinnati Bengals had four players on the injury report Wednesday. Today there were eight.

But that’s a good thing, because three of the additions are there because the team opened their 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve.

Cornerback Jalen Davis, wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and rookie guard Brian Parker II were all listed as full participants in their practice in several weeks.

The fourth addition was defensive tackle B.J. Hill, who was limited with a Non-Injury Related-rest designation.

Parker, the team’s fifth-round pick out of Duke, has been on IR since Aug. 30 with a knee injury. His return to practice coincides with a pectoral injury to Dylan Fairchild, but the starting left guard was upgraded to a full participant after going limited Wednesday.

Bengals WR Iosivas Ready To Return to Explosive Offense

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iosivas has been on IR since Sept. 26 with a thumb injury. He had three catches for 19 yards before suffering the injury in Week 2 at Houston.

"I had a great practice today," Iosivassaid. "I'm not like shying away from the ball at all. Even if it hurts, whatever. I'm still attacking it the way that I want to. So I'm pretty happy with that. Yeah, it's pretty good.”

Davis went on IR on Sept. 30 with a hamstring injury suffered in the first meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

Josh “Fig” Newton got his first start of the year Sunday in Madrid against the Falcons, and defensive coordinator Al Golden said he was mostly impressed by how the 2024 fifth-round pick played.

“(Cornerbacks coach Chuck Burks) did a great job with him just bringing him along to the point where, OK, he's ready to do it. Let's see what it looks like,” Golden said. “And then Fig did the rest.

“Fig has great energy. Smart player. And he's vocal. He's a good communicator,” Golden said. “I thought he played really hard. There's some plays I know that he would like to have back, but overall, he really, really responded well.”

Golden praised head coach Zac Taylor for the way he has handled the long trip to Spain and quick turnaround, along with all of the other ways he has schedule practice and recovery throughout the offseason and training camp.

“I think Zac is on the front end, if not pioneering in terms of how to take care of the players during the season,” Golden said. “How do you respond as a player, or as in our case, the defensive unit or by position, at the end of the day.

“If he's taking care of us physically, we better be on the game plan,” Golden added. “The walkthrough's got to be great. Overcommunicate. Whatever you have to do to establish that you know exactly what you need to do.

In addition to recovering from an overseas trip, the Bengals are facing a Pittsburgh team coming off a bye.

Since the international series began, there have been five instances where a team returning from an overseas game played a team coming off a bye.

The teams coming off the bye are 5-0.

"I don't know what the stats are. I just know they're not great. I honestly can't even give you a ballpark of what they are," Taylor said. "I just think common sense would tell you it's probably a little challenging. But I think we have a great mindset right now."

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