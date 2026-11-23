The Bengals made a few roster moves ahead of tonight's action against the Commanders on Monday Night Football.

The team activated LB Swayze Bozeman and G Brian Parker II to the roster from injured reserve, while releasing TE Josh Kattus from the practice squad.

Dalton Risner (knees) is out for the contest, but Cincinnati is returning multiple players from injured reserve and has gotten healthier across the whole roster with the extra day off.

It's all about execution on the road against a Commanders team fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive at home. One of the key players to step up amidst injury this season has been returner/wide receiver, Dohnte Meyers.

"I think he's really comfortable with what we're doing now, and has a full understanding of how he's being utilized and what the offense looks like," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "Obviously, he's taking over the return game as well, so I just can expect continued improvement from him, and he's been making the plays that come his way, especially in the pass game. And we have a lot of confidence in him, and you can see his confidence continue to rise with every opportunity he gets. And I think he's part of a really deep receiver room. And so I think everyone's got to fight to carve their role in that room, and he's certainly a big part of that, fighting to carve his role."

Cincinnati can secure a two-game lead in the AFC North with a win over Washington and put big-time pressure on the top of the conference.

A win tonight and a Chiefs win over the Bills on Sunday give Cincinnati control of its path to the No. 1 seed.

"Yeah, we're clicking right now, but as I said, seven wins certainly isn't going to do anything for you. Nobody's winning championships in Week 9. It's a big win, but we've got a long way to go," Joe Burrow said about beating Pittsburgh last week. "We really haven't been in this spot since I've been in the league, really. You know, we were 5-2 in 2021 and ended up 7-6 and trying to climb out of it, so it's nice to give ourselves some leeway, but we certainly aren't satisfied with where we're at and want to keep getting better."

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

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