The Bengals are keeping decent health rolling following the second practice of Commanders week, but illness is hanging around. Dalton Risner's (knees) status for Monday's game got hazier after sitting out a second consecutive practice this week.

Joe Burrow logged another full practice as he fights through that illness, and Dax Hill is also under the weather. Hill didn't practice on Thursday or Friday.

Dylan Fairchild (oblique) logged another limited session today and is trending in the right direction to play. Kyle Dugger (quad) was a full participant on Friday.

Cincinnati is trying to parlay their five-game winning streak into a six-game run. Burrow's league-leading play in basically every major passing category has been the biggest catalyst.

"He's just on it," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about his quarterback on Sunday. "I thought the protection was really good. There are some times that they are going to create some movement, but it's blocked movement. I think Joe did an excellent job keeping his eyes down the field and finding guys for some big plays. Those guys made big plays and tremendous catches — all of those guys really. Everyone stepped up and made some plays for us. Obviously, he (Burrow) set the tone.

"This is just how he is. I feel like I've seen him in this rhythm quite a bit. He has a lot of confidence. Like I've said before, the offensive line is blocking so well that it allows us to play confidently. At one point we had 24 passes and six runs. It is what it is. As long as these guys are doing that and we are making our way, that's how it's going to be."

Burrow isn't counting any chickens before they hatch; it's not even Thanksgiving yet, as plenty of work remains.

"Yeah, we're clicking right now, but as I said, seven wins certainly isn't going to do anything for you. Nobody's winning championships in Week 9. It's a big win, but we've got a long way to go," The star passer said after Sunday's 38-18 win over Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati has a light practice tomorrow before traveling on Sunday.

Bengals-Commanders Injury Report | NFL

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