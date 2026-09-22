Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Steelers Game, and It's a Welcome Change

The Cincinnati Bengals will look a little different in Pittsburgh on Sunday, and not just because of the massive presence of Dexter Lawrence in the middle of the defense.

After wearing orange pants in their last two games against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, the Bengals will be going back to a more traditional look for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game.

The team will wear white jerseys, black pants with orange stripes and white socks.

This will be the first time the Bengals have worn that combo since Week 6 last year at Green Bay, and it will be the 13th time overall since the uniform redesign in 2021, with all 13 contests coming on the road.

Ditching Orange Pants Will Make Superstitious Bengals Fans Happy

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) looks to avoid Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals are 7-6 in the combination, including a three-game losing streak that began with a 2023 trip to Pittsburgh before switching to the orange pants for the 2024 and 2025 games there.

Many Bengals fans will not miss the orange pants in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati is 2-7 while wearing the orange pants, including a four-game losing streak.

Here is a list of the other games in which they have worn the white-black-orange white look.

Week 6, 2025: Packers 27, Bengals 18

Week 10, 2024: Ravens 35, Bengals 34

Week 16, 2023: Steelers 34, Bengals 11

Week 8, 2023: Bengals 31, 49ers 17

Week 5, 2023: Bengals 34, Cardinals 20

Week 16, 2022: Bengals 22, Patriots 18

Week 5, 2022: Ravens 19, Bengals 17

Week 18, 2021: Browns 21, Bengals 16

Week 15, 2021: Bengals 15, Broncos 10

Week 11, 2021: Bengals 32, Raiders 13

Week 7, 2021: Bengals 41, Ravens 17

Week 2, 2021: Bears 20, Bengals 17

The Bengals will head to Pittsburgh with a chance to go 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they started 8-0.

In the 58 previous years of the franchise, the Bengals started 3-0 just eight times:

2015 (division champion)

2014 (division champion)

2006 (missed playoffs)

2005 (division champion)

1990 (division champion)

1988 (division, conference champion)

1975 (wildcard)

1969 (missed playoffs)

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