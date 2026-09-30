Cincinnati rounded out its practice squad for the week with another familiar name. Ke'Shawn Williams is back with the team after getting released on Tuesday.

The wide receiver/returner muffed a punt in the 30-27 loss that led to Steelers points on Sunday and was the odd man out of the roster after maneuvering for performance and injuries. He had been with the team since late last season. WLWT's Charlie Clifford reported the news.

Zac Taylor discussed the move on Wednesday, sounding like a coach that expected Williams back in the fold.

"Well, just trying to get the 53 guys that can help us this Sunday. So obviously we'll get to whatever number we get to that are active on game day," Taylor said.

Cincinnati has a handful of names working through injuries this week on top of the players going through injured reserve status. Williams may end up getting another call-up, but Dohnte Meyers is back to holding the Bengals returner label.

Home-field advantage is getting more and more important by the day.

"Be very loud," Taylor said about the fans this week against Jacksonville. "I think you can see that even on the road last week. When good quarterbacks are using every second of the play clock, that extra layer of communication. Our fans were awesome in week one when we had Tampa here, so we need more of the same. That's really what the home field advantage is: making them have to communicate quickly, make them have to do it loudly, make them have to repeat. And I thought week one we got exactly what we needed out of our fans that caused them some issues that they had to account for."

Cincinnati is rolling through its star wide receivers along with Mitchell Tinsley, Meyers, and not much else this week. Colbie Young (knee) did not practice on Wednesday and has been ruled out already this week. Williams may end up getting called up depending on how things play out over the next few days.

The Bengals have plenty of firepower to still pull off the home win, as long as the little mistakes don't bite them again.

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