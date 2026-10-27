Bengals Could Cement 'Fairytale' Trade Idea Ahead of 2026 Deadline

While the Bengals' defense has fared better this season, flaws remain in the unit even after the team's offseason injection of talent. Now with the NFL Trade Deadline drawing near, another trade idea has surfaced involving the Bengals: Adding All-Pro safety Derwin James from the Chargers.

Pro Football Focus revealed their top-ten fairytale trade ideas involving star players from teams that have underperformed to start the season, listing James as a fit in Cincinnati.

"While the Chargers’ offense has sputtered in 2026, the team’s defense has actually been largely effective, Ironically, James — long one of the game’s foremost safeties — hasn’t contributed as much as usual," Pro Football Focus wrote. "Playing in only three games due to a hamstring injury, James has mustered a 60.9 overall PFF grade, and his coverage mark sits at a 50.8, however, he’s only a year removed from a 78.8 overall grade, including 80.1 in coverage as well as 34 total stops."

The Safety Position Must Be Addressed

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) and cornerback Cam Hart (20) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after signing Bryan Cook this offseason, the Bengals safety room still ranks 29th overall on PFF. Cook dealt with an injury early this season, forcing Jordan Battle to step up and show growth and leadership, but that has not materialized.

Across five games, Battle has missed 19.4% of his tackles, continuing his string of unreliability. The team signed Kyle Dugger later in free agency this offseason to provide further veteran depth behind Cook and Battle. However, he also dealt with an injury at the start of the season and is only now returning to practice following the team's bye week.

James Could Dominate With Bryan Cook

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding James would give Cook the perfect partner at safety in the Bengals' secondary. While Cook has built his career on his physicality and open-field tackling, James has made a name for himself as a consistent big-play threat.

Last season, he had three interceptions, one forced fumble, and missed only 9.1% of his tackles. On top of that, he has consistently shown a knack for turnovers, with 12 interceptions, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 19 sacks.

Is He Worth the Investment?

Bills running back Ray Davis picks up a first down as he steps out of the tackle attempt by Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. during their game Sunday, September 27, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While James has excelled in his hybrid-safety role throughout his career, he is 30 years old and on a contract that is not team-friendly beyond this season.

The Bengals would inherit the remaining $7.7 million of his base salary this season if they acquired him after Week 6. That alone is extremely appealing for someone of James' caliber; however, in 2027 his $17.5 million salary is fully guaranteed, and in 2028 his base salary is $24.6 million.

That means the Bengals would likely have to agree to a new contract with James after the trade. Extensions for key players in D.J. Turner and Dax Hill would also become increasingly difficult and would likely force the team to let one or both walk in free agency.

James has also dealt with a hamstring injury early this season, which has reduced his production; specifically, he has missed more tackles, with a 16.7% miss rate.

Everything considered, while trading for James would bring excitement to the Bengals, it would come with great risk. At age 30 and with a soft-tissue injury, it feels like a move the front office would oppose.

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