Bengals Could Take a Chance on Unproven Running Back at Trade Deadline

Calls for the Bengals to make a running back trade are at an all-time high, with two stars

rumored to be available in Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley.

While the team should absolutely show interest in both, it may make sense to pivot to a cheaper option in Tennessee's Tyjae Spears, who could be an ascending player.

The Athletic's Daniel Popper recently labeled Spears a fit for the Bengals, citing his abilities as a pass-catcher and pass blocker.

"Spears, a 2023 third-round pick, is in the final year of his rookie deal, he has only 18 carries in six games this season (he was limited to 11 snaps in Week 6 because of a knee injury), Like most of the Titans' skill players, there is upside in a better situation," Popper said. "He has good hands and can line up in multiple spots in the pass game, Spears is also a physical pass protector, especially when chipping on the edge, He can provide some explosiveness, especially as a pass catcher, He had a 35-yard screen reception in Week 6 against the Texans, Spears has 142 career receptions."

Higher Floor

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) runs with the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spears has flashed upside during his young career as both a runner and a receiver. However, the Titans' struggles since his arrival have kept him from reaching his ceiling. He has 1,114 rushing yards at 4.1 yards per carry and eight touchdowns, plus 147 receptions for 948 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

For comparison, Chase Brown has 2,473 rushing yards at 4.2 YPC and 14 touchdowns, plus 165 catches for 1,096 yards and 10 touchdowns. It is clear that Brown is the superior back, but acquiring Spears could give more flexibility to the Bengals offense as both players have similar skillsets.

The deterrent for a trade may stem from Spears' injury history. He has missed ten games in his career due to sporadic injuries; the most concerning ones came in college. At Tulane, Spears suffered two ACL injuries that left him with severe arthritis in his right knee and left him without an ACL.

This alone could cause the Bengals not to consider trading for Spears. With him also in a contract year, they might have to negotiate a new deal with a player whose future is murky should he perform well.

With everything considered, the Bengals' best trade target at running back from the Titans is likely Tony Pollard. He has proven he can still provide a solid running back floor, with the potential to have a big game at any time, as shown by his 155-yard, three-touchdown performance last week.

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