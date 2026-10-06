Bengals' Defensive Achilles Heel Painfully Exploited in Week 4 Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals followed up their disappointing Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with another tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

It was a game that saw the Bengals lose two of their most important offensive stars, wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. However, quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense still had a chance to steal it, but came up just short on a fourth down in their final possesion.

There is plenty of blame to go around on both sides of the ball in the 22-17 loss to the Jaguars. While the defense played a good game for the most part, one of their glaring weaknesses was on full display.

Nothing Strange About It

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) brings down Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into Sunday's game, the Bengals defense had been having issues stopping any tight end they had faced this season.

Last week, it was Steelers tight end Darnell Washington who led his team in receiving yards with 67. The week before, Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz had a monster game with 12 receptions and 140 receiving yards. Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange continued the tight end domination on the Bengals Sunday.

Strange finished his day with seven receptions and 95 receiving yards, leading the Jaguars in both categories. It felt like every time the Bengals needed a defensive stop, Strange was making a clutch reception.

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) reacts after running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports shared from Next Gen Stats that heading into Week 4, the Bengals had allowed tight ends who lined up tight to go 10 for 12 on receptions with 144 receiving yards.

That number is looking even worse now after Strange's performance. But what will next week look like when the Bengals meet the Miami Dolphins?

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) celebrates a defensive stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-2 on the season with a 22-17 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins are coming into the Week 5 meeting with the Bengals winless. They are also coming into the game not known as a team that has found a lot of success from their tight ends this season.

In the Dolphins' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, tight end Will Kacmarek had just one reception for 15 yards. Greg Dulcich had an impressive performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, where he hauled in 5 receptions for 55 yards.

Honestly, this is a good week for the Bengals to work on their tight end coverage. But if the Dolphins can manage to have a big day with their tight end usage, it's going to be a long season in Cincinnati.

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