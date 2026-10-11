The Bengals may not miss a beat with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this week. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported both players are suiting up for the Dolphins game after gutting through injury recoveries.

Cincinnati would've been very thin at wide receiver, but it's back to nearly full strength after the report.

The two were questionable entering the weekend, Chase with a concussion and Higgins with a groin/neck injury. Now, they can try to end the short Bengals losing streak and continue one for the 0-4 Dolphins.

Neither player suited up for practice until the light session on Friday, but they are expected to be full go barring any setbacks in pregame warm-ups.

The Bengals can now "throw it more" if they want to, although it's not a winning strategy to get unbalanced in the NFL. Joe Burrow discussed that this week during his press conference.

Cincinnati ran for one of the team's lowest rushing tallies against Jacksonville (23 yards).

“Obviously you want to have balance as an offense, and the run game wasn't good enough on Sunday, and I feel confident in myself that you put it in my hands and I'm going to make it work,” Burrow said. “As you said, it’s very situational. When you get into a game like Sunday, and they're a really good defense, really good front seven, I felt like we were moving the ball pretty well in the pass game.

“I could have been better in spots to help our guys and not put our defense in bad positions with the turnovers. But yeah, we’ve got to be more balanced going forward, and a big part of that is the run game.”

Cincinnati is a seven-point betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook against the Dolphins as they try to avoid a terrible loss early in the season. Chase and Higgins are back to prevent that and help the team get on a roll against the easiest schedule in the NFL by many metrics.

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