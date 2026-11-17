The Cincinnati Bengals will go from all white to mostly white for the second consecutive game in primetime Monday night at Washington.

After sporting the White Bengal look in their 38-18 demolition of the Steelers at Paycor, the Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants, black stripes and blocks socks – and back to the orange helmets, of course – against the Commanders.

This will be the 24th time the Bengals have worn the combination, making it their most common outfit since their uniform redesign in 2021

Bengals Riding 3-Game Winning Streak in Monday's Uniform

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most recent game in which they wore the combination was Week 7 at Baltimore, a 35-13 victory.

They also wore it in the Week 2 win at Houston and in the Week 16 victory at Miami last year, meaning they have a three-game winning streak in the combination.

They also have a modest two-game winning streak while wearing the combo in primetime with victories against the Ravens last year on Thanksgiving and against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in 2024.

Overall, the Bengals are 15-8 in the white-white-black-black look.

Here’s a list of all games:

Week 7, 2026: Bengals 35, Ravens 13

Week 2, 2026: Bengals 20, Texans 6

Week 16, 2025: Bengals 45, Dolphins 21

Week 14, 2025: Bills 39, Bengals 34

Week 13, 2025: Bengals 32, Ravens 14

Week 1, 2025: Bengals 17, Browns 16

Week 15, 2024: Bengals 37, Titans 27

Week 6, 2024: Bengals 17, Giants 7

Week 2, 2024: Chiefs 26, Bengals 25

Week 17, 2023: Chiefs 25, Bengals 17

Week 11, 2023: Ravens 34, Bengals 20

Week 4, 2023: Titans 27, Bengals 3

Week 1, 2023: Browns 24, Bengals 3

AFC CG, 2022: Chiefs 23, Bengals 20

Divisional, 2022: Bengals 27, Bills 10

Week 15, 2022: Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23

Week 12, 2022: Bengals 20, Titans 16

Week 6, 2022: Bengals 30, Saints 26

AFC CG, 2021: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 OT

Divisional, 2021: Bengals 19, Titans 16

Week 8, 2021: Jets 34, Bengals 31

Week 6, 2021: Bengals 34, Lions 11

Week 3, 2021: Bengals 24, Steelers 10

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