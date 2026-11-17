The Cincinnati Bengals were in prime time for their Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the home team did not disappoint.

From the opening kick, the Bengals offense was on a different level, leading the team to an impressive 38-18 win over their long-time rival.

This game was a lot different than the one these two played back in September, which saw the Steelers get the upper hand. The Bengals were on a mission Sunday night, and that was easy to see from the performance of quarterback Joe Burrow. It was a good night for the Bengals faithful, but it was a historic night for Burrow.

Playing At An Elite Level

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) attempts to throw downfield during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burrow's numbers were eye-popping Sunday night. But for anyone who has followed the Bengals this season, it was just another week.

The Bengals quarterback went 35 for 44, throwing for 409 yards and four touchdowns. Burrow's performance was the Bengals' quarterback's fifth straight game with 4+ passing/rushing touchdowns. That performance makes Burrow the second quarterback to ever do that, tying Peyton Manning from the 2004 season. A season in which Manning won the MVP.

Burrow's name was already one of the top names in the MVP discussion prior to Sunday night. Now, it feels like he should be leading that conversation.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team has been on another level offensively this season, but Sunday night's performance was easily the best of the season.

One of the biggest reasons the Bengals' offense has been an unstoppable force has been due to the play of the offensive line. Burrow was sacked just one time by the Steelers. Most of the night, it looked as if the Bengals quarterback could stand in the pocket all night.

Fans should celebrate this one. There aren't many times when the Steelers come to town and leave with a loss this bad. However, let's take a closer look at the road ahead.

Control Your Destiny

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shake hands following a game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday night's win put the Bengals atop the AFC North. The Bengals moved to 7-2 on the season and now control their postseason destiny.

The Bengals still have two matchups with the Cleveland Browns remaining, and a chance to sweep the season series against the Ravens in Week 17.

While the divisional games are important, the Bengals have a massive chance to stretch their lead in the AFC North with games against the Washington Commanders and the New Orleans Saints coming up.

For the first time in what feels like a long time, the Bengals are on a path where the AFC may run through Cincinnati.

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