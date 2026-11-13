Bengals Have Clear Opportunity to Bolster O-Line After Veteran OT's Release

A lot of the Cincinnati Bengals' fan base was not thrilled over the team's lack of movement at the trade deadline. While the team did have one deal in place, it appeared that a backpedal move may have scared the front office away from making any other moves.

The rest of the AFC contenders made moves before the deadline, however, the Bengals may feel they already have the roster to lead the conference. Whatever the case may be, that doesn't mean the team still can't add to their roster.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles made a roster move that could be of great interest to the Bengals. But will the team take a closer look at making a roster addition?

Adding Depth

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tackle Fred Johnson (74) in the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles have announced that the team has waived offensive tackle Fred Johnson. Johnson has not made a start for the Eagles this season, but did start in the 2025 season in eight games.

That may sound like a familiar name to many fans. Johnson spent the first three years of his career with the Bengals. During his time in Cincinnati, Johnson made eight starts for the Bengals from 2019 to 2021.

Not that the Bengals are having issues on the offensive line this season. Recently, Pro Football Focus ranked the Bengals' offensive line as the eighth-best offensive line in the NFL heading into Week 10.

It may not be a move that makes the headline splash fans were hoping for a few days ago, but this could be a massive move if the Bengals were to see the injury bug hit their offensive line.

Aug 19, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) walks to the practice field during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Bengals could put a claim on Johnson since he is on waivers, the team could also wait to see if the former Eagles lineman clears waivers and sign him potentially for the practice squad.

It's definitely a strategic move if the Bengals decide to add Johnson to the roster. The Bengals are entering the most vital part of the season.

Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers is going to tell a lot about this team. A win will keep them in the driver's seat of their own postseason destiny. On the other hand, a loss will give the Steelers the edge as the postseason race heats up.

If the Bengals plan on a deep playoff run, it can't hurt to add a little depth to the unit that is tasked with protecting the most important asset on the roster.

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