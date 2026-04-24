Bengals in Strong Position to Select LB on Day 2 of 2026 NFL Draft

By trading pick No. 10 in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, the Cincinnati Bengals were left without a selection on Thursday night, the first day of the draft.

If defensive tackle was the ideal target for general manager Duke Tobin and the Bengals' front office, they chose correctly. Instead of reaching for a prospect at No. 10, Cincinnati traded for a proven veteran, selecting him eight picks higher than the first defensive tackle was picked.

Another key focus for the Bengals heading into the draft was linebacker, as they hosted several for pre-draft visits to conduct extensive homework on the prospects.

The Bengals Have Several Linebacker Options On Day 2 Of The Draft

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, selected No. 7 overall by the Washington Commanders, was the only true linebacker picked in the first round. His teammate, Arvell Reese, selected No. 5 overall by the New York Giants, also played linebacker in college, but he's considered more of a hybrid player entering the NFL.

Heading into Day 2, the top available linebackers are believed to be Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez and Georgia's CJ Allen. While Rodriguez was widely viewed as a second-round pick, Allen was projected in many mock drafts to be picked on the first night, even before pick No. 20.

That did not happen for Allen, but it's a good sign for the Bengals, who hold pick No. 41 in the second round. The Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, two teams ahead of Cincinnati, could land a linebacker, but New York invested heavily in Reese, so it's likely they'll lean elsewhere. Buffalo, though, has a linebacker room that Rodriguez likes to watch, and there is said to be some level of mutual interest.

Assuming the Giants go in a different direction, the Bengals should have one of the two top available linebackers. If Tobin and the front office are unable to land one of Rodriguez or Allen, they could pivot to Round 3, where the team holds pick No. 71.

Cincinnati's Jake Golday, Missouri's Josiah Trotter, and Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis are three names who would make sense for the Bengals in the third round. Both Golday and Trotter visited the facility, according to several sources.

Golday is the highest-ranked in the three-prospect cluster, slotted at PFF's No. 59 ranked player, a ranking that could make it difficult for the Bengals to target the local prospect. As for the lowest-ranked, Louis (No. 81), he's an undersized 22-year-old linebacker with impressive coverage ability who could be used in various roles on a Bengals defense that could use several impact players.

While it's unclear which direction the Bengals will go on Day 2 of the draft, targeting a linebacker makes sense—and there are several highly-touted players available.

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