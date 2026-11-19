The Bengals are pushing the normal practice schedule back one day this week in anticipation of a road Monday night battle against the Commanders.

Cincinnati's guards are in the injury spotlight as Zac Taylor gave the latest check in on Dalton Risner and Dylan Fairchild. Both are dealing with some issues picked up against the Steelers, including injuries to both knees for Risner.

"He'll be out today. We'll take it day-to-day this week," Taylor said about Risner, with no clear update on Fairchild. The team is also taking all of the freshly healthy players plucked off injured reserve last week "day-to-day" as well.

If Jalen Rivers has to step in again on either side, Taylor expects him to be solid again. Rivers didn't flash a noticeable drop-off on Sunday night.

"If we ever get to the point where other guys have to jump in, we expect them to play the same standard, but I don't think it's understated the chemistry that those five guys have together and the experience they have together, dating back to whenever Dalton really started playing for us a lot last year," Taylor said. "It's been really the same five guys, and and they're close on and off the field. They do a great job communicating.

"They take a lot of pride in the group. They're not really looking for individual honors or any of the game balls or anything like that. They just want to take great pride in keeping Joe clean and getting the running game going. And they've done an awesome job doing that."

Taylor hopes to see his team jump on the Commanders like they did the Steelers at home Sunday night.

They ripped up the top rival 38-18.

"I think that's dictating the style of game that's got to be played," Taylor said about the physicality. "I thought there was a lot of great tackling. First of all, a lot of great run-stopping tackling where we got guys on the ground, and so that limited their yards after some of the catches they did get and some of the yards that they tried to get on the perimeter.

"So really proud of the way I looked up at the end of the third quarter, and so they had minus something yards passing, and so thought the defense did a really good job trying to harass the pocket, great coverage downfield, nothing easy, nothing cheap, and the tackling was really good, and they pressured him all night."

Cincinnati has practice today through Saturday before the Monday night battle.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel, and check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.