The Bengals dropped their opening injury report for Saints week on Wednesday.

All eyes are on Dalton Risner's knee injuries over the next few days as things got off to a poor start projecting his return on Sunday. He is listed as a DNP on the projected Wednesday report after Cincinnati just went through a walkthrough after playing so recently on Monday night.

Zac Taylor did say earlier today to not read into Risner's status until later in the week.

Stars like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins know one loss isn't the end of the world for Cincinnati.

The Bengals are still heavy favorites to win the AFC North. ESPN's Football Power Index gives them a 91.2% chance to win the division.

"I mean, we started off playing in the rain. I'm not going to make an excuse; you know what I'm saying? But I think that's a different start for us trying to find rhythm. But once we got going, we just got to make those great decisions. Get the right looks, read the right coverages, and you know, execute it," Chase said to the media on Monday. "One loss doesn't determine anything. It's the NFL. You got a loss, you learn from it. We learn from our mistakes. That's what we're going to do. We're going to watch the film, we're going to correct it and move on."

Higgins echoed a similar sentiment as the Commanders found a way to slow him and Chase down in the 22-20 loss during Monday Night Football.

"I mean, no, but, yeah, they were doing a lot of doubles and things like that, a lot of stick strong and stuff like that, especially to [WR] Ja'Marr [Chase]. But we were able to figure it out, there in the second half. We made some plays, but just not enough," Higgins said. "When you win some, you lose some; you just gotta live to see the next day. Go back to practice, correct what we did wrong, and be ready for next Sunday."

Cincinnati is widely expected to bounce back with a home win over the Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Paycor Stadium.

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