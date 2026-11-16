Zac Taylor Dials Into Dalton Risner's Week 11 Injury Status as Bengals Turn Page From Sunday Night Football

Cincinnati is still pretty healthy as we enter the thick of November and cold football season moving forward, but one big name just got added to the injured group on Sunday night: Starting guard Dalton Risner.

He went down with a knee injury in the 38-18 win over the Steelers, and Zac Taylor updated his status on Monday after noting it wasn't "too serious" on Sunday. They are monitoring both of his knees throughout the week, along with an issue for Dylan Fairchild. Neither were ruled out for next Monday night against Washington.

Tee Higgins is fine after dealing with some pain during the game.

"Yeah, both his knees started to bother him," Taylor said about Risner. "He got sick the day before the game, as reported. So, proud of him for trying to fight through it, and then just got to the point where he came out."

Cincinnati may be able to get names like WR Andrei Iosivas, CB Jalen Davis, and guard Brian Parker back this week after they got cleared to practice in a ramp-up last week.

Backup safety Kyle Dugger is also a name to watch after he missed another game with the quad injury. He's played in just four games this season with the lingering issue.

Still, Cincinnati has avoided the major injury bug bites that can destroy a season and sits atop the AFC North at 7-2.

"We don't have to worry about what anybody else is doing. We just have to worry about our stuff," Taylor said about being atop the division. "And so, I'm really proud, especially after coming off an international game. I felt like the guys all week had a great energy about them. They were ready to go for this game. I'm proud. This obviously gave us a big lift. I'm just proud of how they handled the week."

Cincinnati's offensive line play has been a big driver of the team's strong health for Joe Burrow and the whole offense in general.

"Yeah. Those guys have been so good, and I love playing with them," Burrow said about the offensive line on Sunday. "They take it very seriously, and they want to win. They want to be great, and they put so much mental energy into working throughout the week to understand the guys they're going against. To understand what their pass rush moves are and all the different front looks that we can see. I know that they're not satisfied either, but those guys are lights out."

They hope to have Risner for a full slate of snaps this week. Jalen Rivers will likely fill in if not after playing palatably in Risner's place on Sunday (62.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade on 34 snaps).

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