'Just Stopping The Fun' - Ja'Marr Chase Fined For Latest Celebration Gesture, Wants NFLPA Help

Ja'Marr Chase is facing a fine from the NFL for a new big-play celebration he and Tee Higgins came up with. The fine amount is unknown as of this writing, but Chase revealed he did hear from the league about the forward-elbow motioning gesture he's been using this season.

The Bengals star noted it's just a wrestling move, but he and Higgins still saw their wallets lightened.

"I don't know. I'm trying to figure out because that's not what it is," Chase told the media about getting the league's perspective on what they think the gesture is. "This is literally like a wrestling move. You know what I'm saying? So I don't know. Maybe I should stop. I don't know. Maybe I could do it like this (he did a tweaked version of the move at the podium). Keep doing it. I don't know, man. I don't know. It was something different for us, something we try to be unique with. Just stopping the fun. So it is what it is."

All this comes amidst a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that the league fined 49ers fullback Kyle "Juice" Juszczyk for a chugging motion, when his literal nickname is tied to drinking juice.

"NFL fined 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk $14,926 for engaging in an offensive demonstration Sunday vs. Miami," Schefter posted on X. "'Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste,' the NFL wrote in its fine letter. Juszczyk, nicknamed 'Juice', has already appealed the fine."

Chase wants to see more standard guidelines from the NFL on what they can and cannot do after big plays.

"I think this is where the superstars have to get in with the NFLPA and fight for our money," Chase said on Thursday. "If he's getting fined for doing a drinking gesture, a juice gesture, then I mean, I'm getting fined for an elbow and doing the first down thing. I can't really do much about it. We could complain. I don't even think we can tweet about it because we get fined for tweeting about it. So, it's really like players have to keep their mouths shut and deal with it. But we got to have a superstar in the NFLPA to do something about it. Help us along the way."

Chase described what the gesture is to Chad Johnson on his latest Chasing No. 1 Podcast.

"It's the people's elbow," Chase said. "Like The Rock from wrestling."

This is Ja’Marr’s 6th fine.

9-11-22: Unsportsmanlike conduct against Pittsburgh (double birds to Minkah), $23,870



12-4-22: Taunting vs KC, $15,914



9-15-24: Verbally abusing official in KC, $31,599



10-6-24: Obscene gesture vs. Balt, $19,697



11-16-25: Spitting on Jalen Ramsey… — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 24, 2026

Check out that highlight below as Cincinnati's best player tries to keep up his Week 2 trips to the end zone on Sunday against Pittsburgh:

Ja’Marr Chase FINALLY explains the meaning behind his signature arm celebration! 💪🏾🔥🐅



Now we know what it’s all about! 😂



WHO DEY! 🧡🖤 #JaMarrChase #Bengals #RuleTheJungle #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/QxMu77ST3w — The Unpaid Genius™️ (@UnpaidGenius1) September 24, 2026

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