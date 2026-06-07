Bengals Land Surprisingly Low in 2026 NFL Defensive Triplets Rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't receive much praise in Sports Illustrated's recent ranking of the NFL's top defensive triplets.

SI's Gilberto Manzano placed Cincinnati's trio of Dexter Lawrence, Dax Hill and Demetrius Knight Jr. at No. 29 overall, ranking them ahead of only three teams.

While Manzano acknowledged the impact Lawrence could have on the defense, his evaluation largely centered around concerns surrounding the rest of the unit.

"The Bengals would be ranked higher if this list were based solely on defensive linemen," Manzano wrote. "This team has serious issues at off-ball linebacker and throughout the secondary."

Those concerns aren't entirely unfounded. Cincinnati's defense was historically bad a season ago, and both Knight and Hill still have plenty to prove before they can be considered among the league's more established players at their respective positions. That said, Hill finished the season on a high note, showing the potential that made him a first-round pick back in 2022.

However, ranking the Bengals all the way down at No. 29 feels like an evaluation that focuses heavily on the floor of the group rather than its ceiling.

Lawrence Raises Bengals' Ceiling

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence remains one of the NFL's premier defenders when healthy and playing at his best. Even though Manzano pointed out that Lawrence only recorded half a sack in his final season with the New York Giants, sack totals alone don't fully capture his impact.

Throughout his career, Lawrence has consistently disrupted opposing offenses by collapsing pockets, commanding double teams, and creating opportunities for those around him. Those traits could become even more impactful in Cincinnati, where the Bengals have significantly revamped the defensive front entering 2026.

"Lawrence could be set up for a bounce-back season with the moves the Bengals made across the front," Manzano wrote.

Questions Remain Beyond the Bengals Defensive Line

Despite those improvements, Manzano wasn't convinced the upgrades in the trenches were enough to significantly boost Cincinnati's standing in the rankings.

"They signed Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen, and added Cashius Howell in the second round," Manzano wrote. "But, again, this list isn't just about pass rushers."

That's a fair point. Defensive triplet rankings are designed to evaluate impact players at multiple levels of a defense, not simply reward teams with elite defensive lines. And yet, Cincinnati's ranking still feels very low.

The Bengals still have legitimate questions throughout the defense, but they also have one of the league's most disruptive interior defenders leading the way and two young players capable of taking significant steps forward in 2026.

If Lawrence returns to form, Hill continues to show promise in the secondary, and Knight emerges as a reliable playmaker, Cincinnati's placement near the bottom of these rankings could quickly become one of the easiest offseason predictions to revisit with questions.

Manzano's full rankings can be viewed here.

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