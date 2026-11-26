The Cincinnati Bengals allowed a golden opportunity to slip through their fingers with their 22-20 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

In a week that saw the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens both lose, the Bengals had a chance to extend their lead in the AFC North. Instead, the Bengals watched a three win team earn their fourth victory of the season on a last-second field goal.

It's going to be a long week for this team and the fan base. Not only that, but former players are even frustrated with how things played out on Monday night.

The Frustrations Are Real

Sep 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Cincinnati Bengals player, TJ Houshmandzadeh, talks with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bengals legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh shared his feelings on the team's final defensive drive during a recent episode of 'Speakeasy'.

"There's just no way on God's green earth they go down the field in two plays with no timeouts," Houshmandzadeh exclaimed. "Nobody's doing that on Madden to me, let alone in real life."

The final drive of the game was a backbreaker for the Bengals. In just two plays, the Commanders were in chip-shot territory for kicker Drew Stevens. As Houshmandzadeh said, it almost felt like it wasn't possible for this Commanders team to get down the field this quick on the Bengals.

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (0) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals legend also mentioned the team not having its best offensive performance of the season. In the Bengals' last two plays before Evan McPherson drilled a 56-yard field goal, quarterback Joe Burrow nearly threw an interception and took a terrible sack.

How did the Bengals offense get to that point? The answer could be found in the non-existent run game. The Bengals rushed for just 31 yards on Monday night. Sure, the weather was poor, but that didn't stop the Commanders from rushing for 150 yards.

Burrow is an elite quarterback, and it makes sense for him to have the ball in his hand during winning time. However, it couldn't hurt to also equip his offense with a running game that has a pulse.

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like the Bengals have been flying too close to the sun without a reliable run game.

Burrow has put the team on his back through the air, but since this offense seems to be so one-dimensional, it seems as though defenses are going to be able to make plays like the Commanders did on Monday to put the Bengals in more uncomfortable situations.

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