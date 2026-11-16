Bengals Moderate Road Betting Favorites Against Commanders as Hot 2026 Season Rolls on

The Bengals are rolling in the past month, and the betting odds for next Monday night's action against the Commanders reflect that. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Cincinnati opened as a 4.5-point betting favorite, and the point total is set at 51.5.

Another 50-plus point total for the hottest offense in the NFL. Pittsburgh came into Sunday's 38-18 Bengals hammering with the NFL's top-scoring defense since Week 5, and Cincinnati plowed through them in the snow-white uniforms.

Cincinnati is now 7-2 overall as the AFC North leaders and 5-4 against the betting spread this season. They covered the 3.5-point betting line against the Steelers and now face a Commanders team fresh off a Thursday night win over New York. Washington is 3-5-1 overall and 5-4 ATS this season.

"It's one of the biggest wins we've had here in a while, but it's Week 10. We've got a lot of football here to be played. Learn from my mistakes, celebrate the win, but we'll come back and get better," Joe Burrow said after lighting up a fifth consecutive opponent for four-plus total touchdowns.

Burrow joined Peyton Manning in 2004 as the only QB in league history to score four-plus touchdowns in five consecutive games. Manning won the MVP that year, and Burrow is right at the head of the pack for that award in 2026.

“Yeah, feels great. We really haven't been in this spot since I've been in the league," Burrow noted. "Really, we were 5-2 in 2021, and then 7-6, and then trying to climb out of it. So it's nice to give ourselves some leeway, but we certainly aren't satisfied with where we're at and want to keep getting better.”

Burrow and Zac Taylor rallied the troops to respond well after a trip overseas and make major NFL history for the team. Cincinnati became the first team ever to win a game against a team off their bye after playing overseas (other teams 0-5 in prior outings).

Now, they get an extra day to rest before a road trip to face Washington.

That game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET next Monday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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