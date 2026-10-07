Joe Burrow Clarifies Postgame Comment, Opens Up About Bengals' Under-Center Offense

After a few days to think on it, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walked back his “we should throw it more” comment in the aftermath of Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I might have been a little emotional after the game,” Burrow said with a smirk.

Following the loss in which he threw 54 passes for 428 yards and the running game accounted for just 23 yards on 15 carries, Burrow was asked if the team needed to be more balanced.

“My response to that would be, ‘Let’s throw it more,’” Burrow replied.

Wednesday, Bengals play-by-play announced Dan Hoard asked Burrow to clarify whether he meant they should throw it more in that situation when the run game is struggling or throw it more in general.

Bengals' Burrow Stumps for Balance Days After "Throw it More" Quip

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow speaks during a press conference ahead of the Week 4 NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Obviously you want to have balance as an offense, and the run game wasn't good enough on Sunday, and I feel confident in myself that you put it in my hands and I'm going to make it work,” Burrow said. “Like you said, it’s very situational. When you get into a game like Sunday, and they're a really good defense, really good front seven, I felt like we were we were moving the ball pretty well in the pass game.

“I could have been better in spots to help our guys and not put our defense in bad positions with the turnovers,” he added. “But yeah, we’ve got to be more balanced going forward, and a big part of that is the run game.”

The Bengals rank 31st in rushing attempts per game with 20.8. Only Green Bay (18.3) has fewer.

They rank 31st in rushing yards per game with 74.3. Only Green Bay (58) has fewer.

And they rank 27th in yards per attempt with 3.58.

All three numbers, if they hold, will be the worst in the Zac Taylor era. The previous lows were 22.4 attempts (2024), 89.8 yards (2023) and 3.83 yards per attempt (2022).

The Bengals spent a big chunk of the offseason installing more under-center and play-action plays in an attempt to balance their pass-run differential, but thus far it has not proven to be a key to unlock a more explosive offense.

“We obviously have to be better at it,” Burrow said. “We’re still going to stick with it and keep getting reps invested in that. I think it’s very valuable, so we have to be able to do it. But we need to be better.”

A big reason why the Bengals haven’t gone under center much is that Burrow prefers to not turn his back to the defense and instead read the pre- and post-snap alignment from his position in shotgun.

That increased usage seems to be testing him as a passer as well in addition to finding footing in the run game.

But Burrow said it hasn’t been the technique as much as the ineffective run game that has affected him a passer.

“It starts with running the football,” he said. “Under-center play-actions are built off the run game. Teams have to respect the run first and foremost, so you don’t just get jet rushers off the edge.

“That just puts your offensive linemen in a bad spot when they’re trying to sell run, but the defense isn’t respecting the run and just rushing the passer,” he added. “That’s not a recipe for success, so that starts with the run.”

Given that it’s just four weeks into the new scheme, comfort level could be an issue as well.

But Burrow shot down that idea.

“I’m comfortable doing whatever is needed,” he said.

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